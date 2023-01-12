Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises about 3.0% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 76.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.88.

Insider Activity

Gartner Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,448. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.52. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.