Gas Price Hits $2.24 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00011874 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $132.21 million and $5.75 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003228 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00434328 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.04 or 0.30677467 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00944000 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
