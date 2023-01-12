Geneva Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $77.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

