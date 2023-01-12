Geneva Partners LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. McKesson makes up approximately 2.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCK opened at $380.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.16. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $237.61 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

