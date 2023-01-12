GENinCode (LON:GENI) Trading 22.6% Higher

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Rating) traded up 22.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.17 ($0.21). 746,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,692,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.17).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.76. The company has a market cap of £15.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89.

GENinCode Plc engages in the development and commercialization of clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

