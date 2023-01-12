George E. Kilguss III Sells 25,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,245,307.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.94. 367,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.87 and a 200 day moving average of $188.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

