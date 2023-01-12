Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.19-2.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. Getty Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.19-$2.21 EPS.

Getty Realty Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of GTY opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 102.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 19.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 28.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

