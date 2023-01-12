GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $121,638.13

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $117.16 million and $121,638.13 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GG TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00438862 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.01044629 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,643.44 or 0.30990253 BTC.

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09284491 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $122,222.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GG TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GG TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.