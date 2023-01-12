GICTrade Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.68 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00005014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market cap of $93.68 million and $28,629.96 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GICTrade has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93720378 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,396.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

