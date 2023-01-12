Gladstone Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

GLAD traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $361.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $3,878,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLAD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.