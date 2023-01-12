Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $445.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 66.37%. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,422.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

