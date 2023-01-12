Gladstone Land Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LANDO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,855. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $27.95.
About Gladstone Land
