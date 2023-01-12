Gladstone Land Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANDO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,855. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

