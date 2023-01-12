Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 639,186 shares.The stock last traded at $63.89 and had previously closed at $63.41.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,014,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,657,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 417,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62,760 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

