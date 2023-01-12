GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Up 4.3%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.64. Approximately 658,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 478,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.89. The company has a market cap of C$781.35 million and a PE ratio of -440.00.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.