Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 393,081 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

