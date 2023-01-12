Golem Market Capitalization Tops $199.45 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $199.45 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00442407 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,664.21 or 0.31248069 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.44 or 0.00989927 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.