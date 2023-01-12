Governance OHM Self Reported Market Cap Tops $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $959,100.06 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for about $2,533.88 or 0.13914469 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003305 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00441280 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,693.36 or 0.31168463 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.01037149 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.