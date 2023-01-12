Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.19% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 153.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 149,192 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOPE traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.32. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $116.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.30 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

