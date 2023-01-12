Graypoint LLC Has $493,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 32,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.77. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

