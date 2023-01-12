Graypoint LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.82 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74.

