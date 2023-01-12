Graypoint LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $52.58.

