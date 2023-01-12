GYEN (GYEN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $254,861.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One GYEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $40.94 million and approximately $254,861.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.23 or 0.00443562 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,666.46 or 0.31329637 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.01025741 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

