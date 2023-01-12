Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $7.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.51 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. The company had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 455,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 82,765 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 315,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,637,650. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.