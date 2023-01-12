Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HLAG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HLAG – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €191.30 ($205.70) and last traded at €186.80 ($200.86). 16,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €185.60 ($199.57).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €186.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €223.58.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

