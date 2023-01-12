Harbor Advisory Corp MA Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

