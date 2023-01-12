Harbor Advisory Corp MA Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

XBI opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $104.70.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.