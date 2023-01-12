Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stake Raised by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.18% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

HE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,526. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

