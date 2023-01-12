HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Raised by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $252.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.05.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

