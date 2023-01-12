Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Up to $56.78

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.78, but opened at $58.52. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 87.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,429,000 after purchasing an additional 308,275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 2,754.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203,964 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,111,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 213.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,983 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

