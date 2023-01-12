Hemington Wealth Management Has $446,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after buying an additional 1,193,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $378.59. 40,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.89. The company has a market cap of $364.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MA. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.