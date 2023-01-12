Hemington Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

IVLU traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

