Hemington Wealth Management Takes $4.98 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 168,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,900. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.