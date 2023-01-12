Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $152.49 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00023080 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $152.49 million and $312,120.04 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.194428 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $303,374.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

