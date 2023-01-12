Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.70

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.70 and last traded at $150.52, with a volume of 28638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after purchasing an additional 230,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

