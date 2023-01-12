Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. 730,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

