Huobi BTC Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $742.84 million and approximately $136,448.48 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $19,061.97 or 1.00990870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

