iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 180,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $24.52 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.