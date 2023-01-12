ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.65-$11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.75 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.40-$13.05 EPS.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $224.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $297.42.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth $123,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.