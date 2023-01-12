Immutable X (IMX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.84 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002849 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $306.70 million and $31.84 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

