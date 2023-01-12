Immutable X Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $290.81 million and $32.99 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003283 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00447579 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.71 or 0.31613387 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.01052476 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
