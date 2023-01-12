Immutable X Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $290.81 million and $32.99 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00447579 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.71 or 0.31613387 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.01052476 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

