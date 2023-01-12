Insider Buying: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Acquires £496.60 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £496.60 ($605.02).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 67 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.09) per share, for a total transaction of £499.82 ($608.94).

FDM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON FDM opened at GBX 793 ($9.66) on Thursday. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 591 ($7.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,294 ($15.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 729.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 754.60. The company has a market capitalization of £865.89 million and a PE ratio of 2,603.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDM Group Company Profile

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.50) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

