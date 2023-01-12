Insider Buying: HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Insider Purchases £25,200 in Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) insider Liz Barber bought 15,000 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,701.75).

HICL Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

LON:HICL opened at GBX 166.20 ($2.02) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 977.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.54. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 138.89 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 184.98 ($2.25).

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

