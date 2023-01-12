Insider Buying: WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) insider Angus Barker purchased 70,000 shares of WAM Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,050.00 ($77,965.52).

WAM Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 30.93 and a current ratio of 30.93.

About WAM Capital

(Get Rating)

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

