Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Sells 18,763 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,548.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,073 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $8,573.37.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADAP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. 374,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,511. The company has a market cap of $299.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.16% and a negative net margin of 998.26%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

