Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.67. 2,478,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,528. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.