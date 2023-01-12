Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00.

Shares of CYTK traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 923,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 595,708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 689.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after acquiring an additional 523,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after buying an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

