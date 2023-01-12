Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells 3,368 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,298. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

