Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells 17,569 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 17,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $507,392.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 528,768 shares in the company, valued at $15,270,819.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

NYSE:OSH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,599,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,643. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.18. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 89.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

