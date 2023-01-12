Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PubMatic Price Performance

PubMatic stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,631. The company has a market cap of $748.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.81. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

