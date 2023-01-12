Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 3,224 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $227,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32.

On Friday, December 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.39.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

